June 30 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* BIOCEPT AWARDED CANADIAN PATENT COVERING THE ENHANCED DETECTION OF RARE CELLS, INCLUDING CANCER CELLS, FROM A BIOLOGICAL FLUID SAMPLE SUCH AS BLOOD OR CEREBROSPINAL FLUID

* BIOCEPT INC - AWARDED CANADIAN PATENT 2812291, ENTITLED METHODS AND REAGENTS FOR SIGNAL AMPLIFICATION