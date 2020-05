May 13 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE ROSE 41 PERCENT TO $1.4 MILLION

* REPORTED CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 OF $21.5 MILLION, COMPARED WITH $9.3 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019