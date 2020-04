BRIEF-Biocept To Begin Covid-19 Testing

April 9 (Reuters) - Biocept Inc:

* BIOCEPT TO BEGIN COVID-19 TESTING

* BIOCEPT- HAS PARTNERED WITH A NATIONAL CLINICIAN NETWORK TO ACCEPT PATIENT SAMPLES AND MAY OBTAIN ADDITIONAL AGREEMENTS AS TEST CAPACITY IS INCREASED

* BIOCEPT - VERIFIED COVID-19 MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTIC TEST, PLANS TO BEGIN ACCEPTING PHYSICIAN-ORDERED TESTING REQUESTS FOR PROCESSING FROM APRIL 15, 2020

* BIOCEPT - IN PREPARATION TO OFFER COVID-19 TESTING, UNAPPROVED VERSION OF A TEST WEBSITE PAGE WAS INADVERTENTLY POSTED TO CO’S WEBSITE

* BIOCEPT INC - UNAPPROVED TEST WEBSITE PAGE CONTAINED CERTAIN INACCURACIES RELATED TO BILLING MATTERS AND SHOULD BE DISREGARDED