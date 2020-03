BRIEF-Biocon Ltd -Anticipate Delayed Deliveries For Some Products Due To Partial Shutdown

March 27 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* BIOCON LTD -BIOCON LTD. AND BIOCON BIOLOGICS HAVE ACTIVATED BUSINESS CONTINUITY PLANS ACROSS THEIR FUNCTIONS

* BIOCON LTD -BIOCON WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ESSENTIAL PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING

* BIOCON LTD -WORKING TO MINIMISE DISRUPTION TO PRODUCTION SCHEDULES AND SUPPLY OF DRUGS

* BIOCON LTD -DO ANTICIPATE DELAYED DELIVERIES FOR SOME PRODUCTS DUE TO PARTIAL SHUTDOWN

* BIOCON LTD -CURRENT INVENTORY OF MOST OF OUR RAW MATERIALS IS ESTIMATED TO LAST US FOR NEXT FEW MONTHS