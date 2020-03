March 9 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* BIOCON LTD - U.S. FDA ACCEPTS BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION (BLA) FOR MYLAN AND BIOCON’’S PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR BEVACIZUMAB FOR REVIEW

* BIOCON LTD SAYS FDA GOAL DATE SET UNDER BIOSIMILAR USER FEE ACT IS DEC 27, 2020