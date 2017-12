Dec 13 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM REGARDING CO‘S NAME ON FDA LIST FOR NOT PAYING FACILITY FEE

* SAYS CO'S API UNIT HAS DIFFERENT FEI NO FOR WHICH FACILITY FEE TO U.S. FDA HAD BEEN PAID FOR IN SEPT 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2iXH2tF Further company coverage: