June 22 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* BIOCON LTD SAYS BIOCON PHARMA AND DKSH COLLABORATE TO COMMERCIALIZE SEVEN GENERIC FORMULATIONS IN SOUTH EAST ASIA MARKETS.

* BIOCON LTD SAYS DKSH TO GAIN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE TO REGISTER, COMMERCIALIZE SEVEN GENERIC FORMULATIONS FROM VARIOUS THERAPEUTIC AREAS