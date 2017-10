BRIEF-Biocon says ‍U.S. FDA issued complete response letter for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Biocon Ltd:

* Says ‍US FDA issues complete response letter (CRL) for proposed biosimilar Pegfilgrastim​

* Says ‍CRL did not raise any questions on biosimilarity, pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic data, clinical data or immunogenicity​

* Says ‍do not expect CRL to impact commercial launch timing of biosimilar Pegfilgrastim in US​

* ‍CRL relates to pending update of BLA with certain data from facility requalification activities post recent plant modifications​