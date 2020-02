Feb 19 (Reuters) - BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA:

* BIOCORP: MARKETING PARTNERSHIP ON MALLYA WITH ISAGE RX IN FIELD OF DIGITAL DIABETES

* BY COMBINING MALLYA’S TECHNOLOGY WITH ISAGE RX APPLICATION, BOTH PARTIES OFFER PATIENTS WITH DIABETES MOST COMPLETE ENVIRONMENT FOR MONITORING AND FOLLOW-UP OF THEIR PATHOLOGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)