BRIEF-Biocorp FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of 1 Million Euros

April 9 (Reuters) - BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 0.9 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 5.3 MILLION YEAR

* AT DEC. 31, 2019, STRONG INCREASE IN AVAILABLE CASH AT 2,006 K€ VERSUS 1,341 K€ AT DEC. 31, 2018

* COVID-19 EPIDEMIC EXPOSES COMPANY TO RISK OF SLOWDOWN OR TEMPORARY SUSPENSION IN MANUFACTURE OF RAW MATERIALS AND PRODUCTS

* FY SALES EUR 8.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.9 MILLION YEAR AGO

* RESTRICTIVE PROLONGED MEASURES TO CONTROL EPIDEMIC OR ANY OTHER PUBLIC HEALTH EVENT IN FRANCE COULD HAVE ADVERSE EFFECT ON COMPANY’S OPERATIONS

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 EPIDEMIC ON BIOCORP’S ACTIVITIES ARE STILL TOO UNCERTAIN AT THIS STAGE

* PURSUIT OF PARTNERSHIP DYNAMIC IN 2020 ON MARKETS WITH HIGH VALUE CREATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)