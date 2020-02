BRIEF-Biocorp FY Revenue Up At 8.45 Million Euros

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Biocorp Production SA:

* BIOCORP: STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN 2019

* BIOCORP PRODUCTION SA SAYS STRONG CASH POSITION AT EUR 2.007 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31, 2019

* BUSINESS IS UP 117% AT EUR 8.45 MILLION (VERSUS. EUR 3.89 MILLION IN 2018)

* WE ARE EXTREMELY CONFIDENT IN OUR ABILITY TO MAINTAIN VERY STRONG GROWTH RATES OVER LONG TERM - CEO

* ON JAN 23, 2020, COMPANY RECOGNIZED RECEIPT OF PAYMENT FROM SANOFI IN AMOUNT OF 1 MILLION EUROS

* PAYMENT FROM SANOFI, INITIALLY EXPECTED BEFORE DECEMBER 31, 2019, WAS MADE FOLLOWING SIGNATURE OF NEW CONTRACT WITH SANOFI ON JAN 10, 2020