March 15 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF THE PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353 IN PATIENTS WITH HEREDITARY ANGIOEDEMA

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019