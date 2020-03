March 5 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOCRYST BEGINS PROOF OF CONCEPT TRIAL IN PNH PATIENTS WITH ORAL FACTOR D INHIBITOR, BCX9930

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC - EXPECTS TO REPORT DATA FROM PROOF OF CONCEPT STUDY IN PNH PATIENTS IN Q2 OF 2020