April 10 (Reuters) - Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc - New Clinical Data On Idera’s Imo :

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS AND IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER

* BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018

* NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE

* IDERA BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT IDERA STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” PROPOSED MERGER AT IDERA SPECIAL MEETING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: