April 2 (Reuters) - Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS FILES DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING MERGER WITH IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS

* ‍BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018​

* ‍RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA​

* ‍RECOMMEND STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” BIOCRYST PROPOSALS SET FORTH IN PROXY STATEMENT, INCLUDING “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: