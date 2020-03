March 10 (Reuters) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS - ON MARCH 4, ICC TRIBUNAL DELIVERED PARTIAL ARBITRATION AWARD IN ARBITRATION MATTER BETWEEN BIOCRYST & SEQIRUS UK LIMITED

* BIOCRYST - ICC TRIBUNAL FOUND SEQIRUS BREACHED SUL AGREEMENT BY FAILING TO PAY MILESTONE PAYMENT DUE TO CO