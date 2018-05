BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Announces Agreement With Broadfin Capital On Comprehensive Plan To Strengthen Business

May 17 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH BROADFIN CAPITAL ON COMPREHENSIVE PLAN TO STRENGTHEN BUSINESS

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - $50 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING IS BEING LED BY BROADFIN CAPITAL

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL - HAS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATE OF BROADFIN CAPITAL TO RECONSTITUTE BDSI’S BOARD

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - DEALS EXTEND BDSI’S CASH RUNWAY THROUGH 2020

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - UNDER AGREEMENT, AT CLOSING, BROADFIN MANAGING PARTNER KEVIN KOTLER TO JOIN CO’S BOARD, WITH TODD DAVIS, PETER GREENLEAF

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - FOUR CURRENT INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS RETIRING

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - AMENDS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY WITH CRG, WHICH INCLUDES PUSHING OUT PRINCIPAL DEBT REPAYMENT TO 2021

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - BROADFIN WILL WITHDRAW NOTICE OF NOMINATION OF PERSONS FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT BDSI’S STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO VOTE ITS SHARES AT ANNUAL MEETING FOR BDSI’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL - BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS