Feb 27 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES ANNOUNCES PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL RESULTS AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PAIN MEDICINE’S 36TH ANNUAL MEETING

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - IMMEDIATE RELEASE ORAL OXYCODONE HCL ASSOCIATED WITH A DOSE-DEPENDENT DECREASE IN RESPIRATORY DRIVE COMPARED TO PLACEBO