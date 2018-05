May 17 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $50 MILLION EQUITY FINANCING

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - SERIES B STOCK IS BEING SOLD FOR $10,000 PER SHARE

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - EACH SHARE OF SERIES B STOCK WILL BE CONVERTIBLE INTO NUMBER OF SHARES OF COMMON STOCK DETERMINED BY DIVIDING $10,000 BY $1.80