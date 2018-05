May 7 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES APPOINTS HERM CUKIER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC - FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO MARK A. SIRGO WILL CONTINUE HIS ROLE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS