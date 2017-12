BRIEF-BioDelivery Sciences Reacquires Onsolis From Collegium Pharmaceutical

Dec 14 (Reuters) - BioDelivery Sciences International Inc :

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REACQUIRES ONSOLIS® FROM COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - GOT 90-DAY NOTICE FROM COLLEGIUM REGARDING TERMINATION OF LICENSE AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT FOR ONSOLIS

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL - TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT WILL BE EFFECTIVE ON MARCH 8, 2018

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - COLLEGIUM TO TERMINATE LICENSE DUE TO ITS AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE NUCYNTA IMMEDIATE RELEASE, NUCYNTA ER

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - “WE WILL BE ASSESSING OPTIONS FOR COMMERCIALIZING ONSOLIS”

* BIODELIVERY SCIENCES - DO NOT CURRENTLY BELIEVE RETURN OF ONSOLIS TO US WILL HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON BUSINESS