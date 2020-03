March 20 (Reuters) - Bio Rad Laboratories Inc:

* BIODESIX PARTNERS WITH BIO-RAD TO BRING EMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATION (EUA) COVID-19 DDPCR™ TEST TO THE U.S.

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC - DATA SHOW DROPLET DIGITAL PCR TEST CAN DETECT COVID-19 WITH GREATER SENSITIVITY AND PRECISION

* BIO RAD LABORATORIES INC - BIODESIX AND BIO-RAD ARE WORKING TO GAIN EUA APPROVAL TO ALLOW BIODESIX TO BEGIN TESTING IN U.S. FOLLOWING THAT APPROVAL