Nov 24 (Reuters) - BIODUE SPA:

* SIGNS AGREEMENTS WITH LABOMAR AND PREVIFARMA TO SUBSCRIBE IN DEC 2017 PRIVATE CAPITAL INCREASE OF EUR 1 MILLION TO LABIOTRE‍​

* AS RESULT OF SUBSCRIPTION BIODUE TO HOLD 51.2% LABIOTRE'S SHARE CAPITAL