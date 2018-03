March 19 (Reuters) - Bioduro ‍​

* BIODURO COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC. LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE FLUOROSULFATION REAGENT

* ‍BIODURO - CREATION OF AISF, A SHELF-STABLE, CRYSTALLINE REAGENT FOR SYNTHESIS OF FLUOROSULFATES AND SULFAMOYL FLUORIDES​

* ‍BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: