Nov 22 (Reuters) - Bioera Spa:

* UNIT MEDITALIA HOLDING S.R.L SIGNS DEAL TO SELL 33% STAKE IN MEDITALIA SRL TO IGEA PHARMA

* UNDER THE DEAL, MEDITALIA HOLDING S.R.L TO RECEIVE ABOUT 6.1 MILLION NEW SHARES OF IGEA

* CLOSING OF ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED BY MARCH 2020