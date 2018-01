Jan 23 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA RECEIVES 12-MONTH FOLLOW-UP RESULTS OF THE PHASE III TRIAL FOR DAYLIGHT PDT

* OVERALL, COMPARISON OF AMELUZ AND METVIX SHOWS A CLEAR TREND TOWARDS IMPROVED EFFICACY

