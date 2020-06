June 30 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG:

* BIOFRONTERA AG - CONFIRMED FINANCING REQUIREMENTS TO MAINTAIN ONGOING BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

* BIOFRONTERA AG SAYS THERE IS A FINANCING NEED OF AT LEAST EUR 5 MILLION TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF APRIL 2021

* BIOFRONTERA AG - COMPANY CONTINUES TO PLAN TO COVER FINANCING NEEDS IN SHORT-TERM BY MEANS OF A CAPITAL MEASURE