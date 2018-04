April 27 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DGAP-NEWS: BIOFRONTERA AG: INFORMATION ON THE PROHIBITED PURCHASE OFFER BY DEUTSCHE BALATON AG, HEIDELBERG, TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF BIOFRONTERA AG AND ON THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF DELTUS 30. AG, FRANKFURT AM MAIN, PURSUANT TO § 10 WPÜG DATED 25 APRIL 2018

* ALSO COMMENTS ON DELTUS 30TH AG INTENTION TO MAKE VOLUNTARY ACQUISITION OFFER FOR UP TO 6,250,000 SHARES OF BIOFRONTERA AG