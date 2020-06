June 30 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* BIOFRONTERA CONFIRMS FINANCING NEED

* THERE IS A FINANCING NEED OF AT LEAST EUR 5 MILLION TO MAINTAIN BUSINESS OPERATIONS UNTIL END OF APRIL 2021

* OUTLOOK 2020: EXPECTS TO GENERATE REVENUES OF EUR 34 TO 38 MILLION 2020 (INCLUDING ONE-TIME LICENSE PAYMENT OF EUR 6 MILLION RECEIVED FROM MARUHO CO., LTD. IN APRIL 2020)

* OUTLOOK 2020: CONTINUES TO ASSUME THAT EXPENDITURES IN Q3 AND Q4 2020 WILL RETURN TO LEVEL OF Q1 2020