May 13 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG:

* PTA-NEWS: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA DISMISSES CASE AGAINST DUSA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. IN CALIFORNIA STATE COURT

* BIOFRONTERA AG - GIVEN UNPRECEDENTED AND UNFORESEEN ECONOMIC CIRCUMSTANCES CAUSED BY SPREAD OF COVID-19, IT HAS REEVALUATED ITS LITIGATION STRATEGY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)