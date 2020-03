March 11 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT WITH MARUHO DEUTSCHLAND TO SUPPORT ONGOING CAPITAL MARKET ACTIVITIES OF CO

* TO ISSUE 0.5 % QUALIFIED SUBORDINATED MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND 2020/2024 AND 1.00 % QUALIFIED SUBORDINATED MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE BOND 2020/2026 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)