BRIEF-Biofrontera Enters Into License Agreement With Maruho

April 20 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* BIOFRONTERA AG ENTERS INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH MARUHO CO., LTD.

* MARUHO WILL MAKE AN UPFRONT PAYMENT TO BIOFRONTERA AG IN AMOUNT OF EUR 6 MILLION

* BIOFRONTERA WILL SUPPLY AMELUZ(R) TO MARUHO AT COST PLUS 25%

* AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF AMELUZ^(R) FOR ALL INDICATIONS IN EAST ASIA AND OCEANIA, BASED ON TERM SHEET AGREED ON MARCH 3, 2020

* MARUHO HAS AN OBLIGATION FOR COMMERCIALLY REASONABLE EFFORTS TO DEVELOP, APPROVE AND MARKET AMELUZ(R) IN ALL COUNTRIES OF TERRITORY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)