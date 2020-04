BRIEF-Biofrontera FY Net Loss Narrows To EUR 4.8 Million

April 20 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* REVENUE INCREASED 48% TO EUR 31.3 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2019 COMPARED TO EUR 21.1 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* NET LOSS BEFORE TAXES WAS EUR (4.8) MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2019 COMPARED TO EUR (19.3) MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS WERE EUR 11.1 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 COMPARED TO EUR 19.5 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* NO RELIABLE ESTIMATE OR MORE PRECISE QUANTIFICATION OF SPECIFIC IMPLICATIONS FOR SALES AND EARNINGS CAN BE MADE FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* EFFECTS OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC MAY LEAD TO A SIGNIFICANT DEVIATION FROM PREVIOUS PROJECTIONS AND TO A NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN SALES COMPARED TO PREVIOUS PLANS AND POSSIBLY EVEN COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FISCAL YEAR

* ANTICIPATED REDUCED REVENUE WILL ALSO HAVE A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON PROFITABILITY OF GROUP AND LIQUIDITY OF BIOFRONTERA AG AS WELL AS GROUP IN 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR

* LACK OF REVENUE MAY NOT BE FULLY OFFSET BY COST REDUCTION MEASURES

* COST REDUCTION MEASURES ALREADY INITIATED AND PUBLISHED ON MARCH 20, 2020 WILL CONTINUE

* MEASURES INCLUDE SHORT-TIME WORK IN GERMANY AND SIMILAR MEASURES IN SPAIN AND UK

* MEASURES INCLUDE REDUCTION OF WORKFORCE IN USA BY ALMOST 20% AND MANDATORY UNPAID LEAVE FOR ALL EMPLOYEES IN USA