BRIEF-Biofrontera Q1 Consolidated Sales Down At EUR 6.5 Mln

May 19 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES OF 6.5 MILLION EUROS REFLECT A DECREASE OF 5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR.

* UNABLE AT THIS POINT TO MAKE ANY RELIABLE FORECASTS REGARDING COURSE OF BUSINESS IN 2020 THAT GO BEYOND STATEMENTS MADE IN ANNUAL REPORT.

* Q1 LOSS AFTER TAX 6.082 MILLION EUR VERSUS LOSS 2.980 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* Q1 LOSS BEFORE TAX EUR 5.498 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.637 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)