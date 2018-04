April 12 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG:

* ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED SALES REVENUES FOR THE 1ST QUARTER 2018

* REVENUES OF BIOFRONTERA GROUP FOR PERIOD JANUARY TO MARCH 2018 WERE BETWEEN 4.6 AND 4.7 MILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)