Jan 29 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA RECEIVES FAVORABLE CHMP ASSESSMENT FOR AMELUZ® IN COMBINATION WITH DAYLIGHT PHOTODYNAMIC THERAPY

* BASED ON POSITIVE OPINION, CO ANTICIPATES FORMAL APPROVAL BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN COMING WEEKS