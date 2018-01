BRIEF-Biofrontera Resolves On Capital Increase

Jan 29 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* PTA-ADHOC: BIOFRONTERA AG: BIOFRONTERA AG RESOLVES ON CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍TO INCREASE COMPANY‘S SHARE CAPITAL AGAINST CASH CONTRIBUTIONS BY ISSUING UP TO 6 MILLION NEW SHARES​

* SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SHALL BE FIXED AND PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 09 FEBRUARY 2018

* ‍STATUTORY SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT IS GRANTED TO SHAREHOLDERS IN A 13:2 RATIO​

* ‍NEW SHARES SHALL SERVE AS A BASIS FOR CREATION OF ADSS TO BE OFFERED IN USA​