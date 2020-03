March 13 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* BIOFRONTERA AG SIGNS NON-BINDING TERM SHEET FOR LICENSING AGREEMENT FOR AMELUZ(R) IN POLAND WITH MEDAC GMBH SP. Z O.O.

* TERM SHEET CONTAINS TERMS AND CONDITIONS REGARDING AMOUNT OF ONE-TIME UPFRONT PAYMENT OF AROUND EUR 200,0000

* TERM OF APPROXIMATELY 5 YEARS