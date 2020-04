BRIEF-Biofrontera To Propose Resolution For Ordinary Capital Increase To AGM

April 16 (Reuters) - BIOFRONTERA AG:

* BIOFRONTERA AG TO PROPOSE RESOLUTION FOR ORDINARY CAPITAL INCREASE TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL SHALL BE INCREASED BY UP TO EUR 8,969,870 BY ISSUING UP TO 8,969,870 NEW REGISTERED NO-PAR VALUE SHARES, EACH WITH A NOTIONAL INTEREST IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 1.00

* SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT WILL BE GRANTED TO SHAREHOLDERS INDIRECTLY BASED ON A 5 : 1 RATIO AND AT A SUBSCRIPTION PRICE TO BE DETERMINED

* PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE WILL BE USED TO CONTINUE FINANCING CLINICAL STUDIES FOR FURTHER DEVELOPMENT OF AMELUZ(R), FOR SALES AND MARKETING EXPENSES OF AMELUZ(R) IN US AND TO COVER COSTS OF CURRENT BUSINESS OPERATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)