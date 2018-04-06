FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 1:40 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Biogaia increases stake in MetaboGen to 62 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB says:

* Has decided to acquire additional shares in the associated company MetaboGen AB and is now investing SEK 11.7 million in shares in the company.

* Share of the company increases from 36 percent to 62 percent, and BioGaia thereby becomes the majority shareholder in the company.

* In addition to the acquisition of shares, BioGaia also receives an option to acquire the remaining 38 percent in the company within a three-year period.

* The additional purchase price can amount to a maximum of SEK 40 million. ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

