March 23 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* BIOGAIA HAS ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP WITH DR. REDDY’S LABORATORIES FOR THE MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION OF BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS IN THE INDIAN MARKET

* DR. REDDY’S HAS STARTED THE LAUNCH DURING THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 AND THE PRODUCT WILL BE MARKETED UNDER A COMBINATION OF BIOGAIA’S AND DR REDDY’S BRANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)