May 7 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* BIOGAIA INTERIM MANAGEMENT STATEMENT 1 JANUARY - 31 MARCH 2020

* Q1 NET SALES AMOUNTED TO SEK 182.8 MILLION (171.3), AN INCREASE OF 7% (EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE EFFECTS, 4%)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT ROSE 20% TO SEK 55.6 MILLION (46.4), WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 30% (27%).