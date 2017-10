Oct 25 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB

* Biogaia says Q3 ‍net sales amounted to 147.7 million SEK(126.0), up 17 pct​

* Says Q3 ‍operating profit was 53.6 million SEK (48.4), up 11 pct

* CEO says “ongoing strengthening of the organization and the close collaboration with our partners are paying off and we are continuing to pursue our strategic initiatives.”​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)