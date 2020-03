March 16 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* LAUNCH IS PLANNED TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4 2020.

* BIOGAIA HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ETHICAL NUTRITION - ROEMMERS NUTRITIONAL DIVISION - FOR EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS TO SELL BIOGAIA PROTECTIS DROPS AND BIOGAIA PROTECTIS TABLETS IN ARGENTINA