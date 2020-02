BRIEF-Biogaia's Oral Health Probiotic Reduces Bleeding Of Gums

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* BIOGAIA’S ORAL HEALTH PROBIOTIC L. REUTERI PRODENTIS REDUCES BLEEDING OF THE GUMS

* RANDOMISED, DOUBLE-BLIND, PLACEBO-CONTROLLED TRIAL IN HEALTHY SAILORS SHOWED THAT SUPPLEMENTATION OF L. REUTERI PRODENTIS SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCED BLEEDING OF GUMS COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* RESULT OF THIS STUDY IS ADDING TO IMPRESSIVE VOLUME OF POSITIVE DATA WITH L. REUTERI PRODENTIS AND IS ALSO COUPLED WITH A GROWING INTEREST IN MANY MARKETS FOR LAUNCHING OUR ORAL HEALTH PROBIOTIC