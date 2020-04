BRIEF-Biogaia's Says Previously Proposed Extra Dividend Of Sek 4.25 Per Share Is Cancelled

April 3 (Reuters) - Biogaia AB:

* BIOGAIA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS REVISES THE DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

* PREVIOUSLY PROPOSED EXTRA DIVIDEND OF SEK 4.25 PER SHARE IS CANCELLED

* REVISION OF DIVIDEND SHOULD BE SEEN AS A PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE IN LIGHT OF INCREASED UNCERTAINTY REGARDING GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

* HAS A STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION AND GOOD LIQUIDITY

* BOARD’S PROPOSAL OF A PROVISION TO FOUNDATION TO PREVENT ANTIBIOTIC RESISTANCE OF SEK 2.8 MILLION IS UNCHANGED

* ORDINARY DIVIDEND OF SEK 3.75 PER SHARE WILL BE MAINTAINED

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS INTENDS TO REVISIT ISSUE OF A POTENTIAL EXTRA DIVIDEND LATER IN YEAR