May 1 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN AND NEURIMMUNE ANNOUNCE OPTION EXERCISE FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT ADUCANUMAB

* BIOGEN - WILL MAKE A ONE-TIME $50 MILLION PAYMENT TO NEURIMMUNE FOR 5% REDUCTION IN ORIGINAL ROYALTY RATES ON POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL SALES OF ADUCANUMAB

* BIOGEN INC - HAS EXERCISED ITS OPTION TO FURTHER REDUCE PREVIOUSLY NEGOTIATED ROYALTY RATES PAYABLE ON POTENTIAL FUTURE SALES OF ADUCANUMAB