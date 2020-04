April 2 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN ANNOUNCES FIRST PATIENT TREATED WITH HIGHER DOSE OF SPINRAZA® (NUSINERSEN) IN PHASE 2/3 DEVOTE STUDY

* BIOGEN INC - BIOGEN CONTINUES TO INVEST IN SPINRAZA CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND ONGOING RESEARCH IN SMA