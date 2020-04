BRIEF-Biogen CEO Says Does Not Believe Redosing Study Is Required For The Filing Of Aducanumab

April 22 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN INC SAYS ALMOST ALL OF ITS EMPLOYEES INFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS HAVE RECOVERED OR ARE RECOVERING: CONF. CALL

* BIOGEN INC CEO SAYS HAS HAD INITIAL DISCUSSION WITH REGULATORS OUTSIDE THE U.S. ABOUT ALZHEIMER’S DRUG ADUCANUMAB

* BIOGEN INC CEO SAYS DOES NOT BELIEVE REDOSING STUDY IS REQUIRED FOR THE FILING OF ADUCANUMAB

* BIOGEN INC EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS IMPACT TO SALES OF TYSABRI DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* BIOGEN INC CFO SAYS AWARE THAT SOME PHYSICIANS AND HOSPITALS ARE DELAYING SPINRAZA DOSES BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS

* BIOGEN INC CFO SAYS SEEN A MODERATE IMPACT ON DEMAND FOR SPINRAZA OUTSIDE THE U.S. DUE TO COVID-19, WHICH CO EXPECTS MAY CONTINUE

* BIOGEN INC CEO SAYS CO IS PRIORITIZING QUALITY OF ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DRUG FILING, RATHER THAN THE TIMING

* BIOGEN INC CEO SAYS UNPRECEDENTED DATASET AND COVID-19 ARE AMONG FACTORS FOR DELAY IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DRUG FILING

* BIOGEN INC EXECUTIVE ALFRED SANDROCK SAYS FILING FOR APPROVAL OF ITS ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE DRUG IS AN UNUSUAL PROCESS Further company coverage: