May 19 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc:

* BIOGEN INC - ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS TREATMENT PORTFOLIO

* BIOGEN - ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA SUPPORT VUMERITY AS AN IMPORTANT ORAL TREATMENT OPTION IN RELAPSING MS

* BIOGEN INC - ADDITIONAL CLINICAL DATA REINFORCE EFFICACY OF TECFIDERA